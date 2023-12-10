The Big Ten had three games on Sunday. One was a non-conference matchup and the other two were league games.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 77, Michigan State Spartans 70

These fanbases couldn’t have felt much differently heading into this week. While Husker fans were excited about the best start in the Fred Hoiberg era, Spartan fans were frustrated with the team’s failure to live up to its considerable preseason hype. Sunday offered a chance for both sides to get a quality win.

The game itself was highly competitive. Things went back and forth. It looked like the Spartans were going to grab the win with about 10 minutes left, but Nebraska responded well and eventually grabbed a 77-70 win. Juwan Gary led the way with 20 points and three rebounds. Malik Hall led the way for Michigan State with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Obviously, this is a big one for Nebraska. The team needed a win like this to legitimize itself and got it on Sunday night. It pushed the team to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The Huskers are now a viable threat for the postseason and in good position to make some more noise toward January. The team will hope to keep things rolling on the road against Kansas State next Sunday.

Michigan State fell to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. It’s going to be a tough one to stomach. The good news for the Spartans is it’s still early. If the team can figure some things out over the next few weeks, there’s still time to get back on track. The Spartans will hope to rebound against Baylor on Saturday in Detroit.

The Rest:

-Michigan Wolverines 90, Iowa Hawkeyes 80

The final score here was deceptively close. While the first half was competitive, Michigan walked away at halftime. Tarris Reed led the way with 19 points and six rebounds. Nimari Burnett also had 14 points and four assists. Michigan improved to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play with the win. Iowa fell to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Michigan will now hope to keep things rolling on Saturday at home against Eastern Michigan. Iowa will get Florida A&M in Des Moines on Saturday. Both should be able to grab wins.

-Northwestern Wildcats 91, Detroit Mercy Titans 59

The Wildcats cruised in this one, which was expected. The Titans are one of the nation’s worst teams and fell to 0-10 on the season with the loss. Ryan Langborg led the way with 19 points and four assists. Nick Martinelli also had 22 points off the bench. Northwestern improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play with the win. The Wildcats will now prepare for Chicago State at home on Wednesday. It should be a win.