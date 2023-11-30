The Big Ten only had two games on Wednesday, but both were important outings for the league to avoid any upsets. Iowa and Ohio State were both able to get the job done.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 88, Central Michigan Chippewas 61

The Buckeyes entered this one with a ton of momentum. The team had not only won four straight, but had done it against some tough competition, including a ranked Alabama team on Black Friday. Buckeye fans were hoping Ohio State could keep things rolling against a terrible Central Michigan squad on Wednesday.

Fortunately, Ohio State scored a win without much trouble. The team pulled away by half and never really looked back. Bruce Thornton led the way with 25 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Felix Okpara also had a solid outing with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio State improved to 6-1 overall with the win. The Buckeyes will now prepare for the start of Big Ten play over the weekend. Ohio State will get Minnesota at home on Sunday. KenPom favors the Buckeyes by 15 points, so it figures to be a win. However, it will certainly take more effort than Wednesday’s game against Central Michigan.

The Rest:

-Iowa Hawkeyes 103, North Florida Ospreys 78

After two games against quality competition, Iowa returned home for another game against an overmatched opponent at home. North Florida entered with a dreadful 292nd KenPom rating and it was hard to disagree with it. Iowa was eventually able to cruise to an easy win over the Ospreys with five Hawkeyes scoring in double-digits. Owen Freeman was particularly impressive. The freshman big man finished with 16 points and five rebounds in just 19 minutes of play.

Iowa improved to 5-2 overall with the win. The team will now prepare for its most difficult game of the season to date, which comes on the road against Purdue on Monday. If Iowa can somehow pull off the upset, it would be massive for the team’s March hopes.