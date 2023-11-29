The Big Ten had three games on Tuesday. None were played against marquee opponents but all were important for building the league’s resume.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Maryland Terrapins 103, Rider Broncs 76

The Terps had a rough start to the season, but are gradually picking themselves up from the mat. And that effort continues on Tuesday as Maryland rolled another overmatched opponent at home. Julian Reese and Jahmir Young led the way, combining for 44 points on the night. The Terps finished with a ridiculous 1.41 points per possession.

Maryland improved to 4-3 overall with the win. It was an encouraging performance for the team offensively after a few rough outings. The Terps will now prepare for a vital road game against Indiana on Friday. KenPom has Maryland as a mild underdog, but it looks winnable. A victory there would start to get fans to forget the early missteps.

The Rest:

-Michigan State Spartans 86, Georgia Southern Eagles 55

There isn’t much to make of this one. Michigan State returned home and hosted one of the nation’s worst teams in Georgia Southern. The game was over by half and the Spartans were able to unload the bench. Jaden Akins led the way with 14 points and five rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Tyson Walker also had 13 points.

Michigan State improved to 4-3 overall with the win. The Spartans will get the weekend off before returning to action on Tuesday at home against Wisconsin.

-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers 99, Texas Southern Tigers 67

This was another lopsided win for the Big Ten, as Purdue cruised to a 22-point win over Texas Southern at home. The game was never competitive and the Boilermakers ran away early. Braden Smith led the way with 19 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Zach Edey also had 15 points and six rebounds.

Purdue improved to 7-0 with the win. The Boilers will now prepare for a tricky road game against Northwestern on Friday. It’s the team’s first road challenge of the season.