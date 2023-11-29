Purdue and Wisconsin Split Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Week Three of the regular season and Purdue and Wisconsin split the weekly honors. Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Player of the Week and Wisconsin’s John Blackwell earned Freshman of the Week honors.

During last week, Edey had an incredible performance. He averaged 25.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in the Maui Invitational as the Boilermakers won the crown and knocked off Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Marquette in successive days. Each of the games included at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. This is the seventh time he’s earned Player of the Week honors, which is another incredible achievement.

Blackwell also put up solid numbers. He averaged 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as Wisconsin won the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament, with wins over Virginia and SMU. The win over the Cavaliers was particularly impressive as Wisconsin scored a blowout victory. This is the first time Blackwell has earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.