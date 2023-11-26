The Big Ten had a quiet day on Saturday, as the league wrapped up its football regular season as well. The only teams in action were Maryland Ohio State. Both won in lopsided affairs.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 86, Santa Clara Broncos 56

While the name might not suggest the Broncos were a quality opponent, Santa Clara entered Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State with a top 100 KenPom rating. As such, Ohio State would have its work cut out to escape with a win and build on the team’s massive win over Alabama on Friday.

Fortunately for Buckeye fans, Ohio State remained red hot and finished with an incredible 1.39 points per possession. Jamison Battle led the way this time with 21 points. Bruce Thornton also had 13 points. Six Buckeyes finished with at least eight points and Chris Holtmann was able to unload the bench in the closing minutes.

Ohio State improved to 5-1 overall with the win. The Buckeyes will now prepare for a tuneup at home on Wednesday against Central Michigan. It’s expected to be another blowout. After that, Ohio State will open up conference play at home against Minnesota on Sunday. It should be an intriguing game as Battle faces off against his former team. Ohio State will be a sizable favorite in both games.

The Rest:

-Maryland Terrapins 68, South Alabama Jaguars 55

It’s been a frustrating start for the Terps to date. The team has largely underwhelmed and suffered some tough losses. Fortunately, Maryland scored an easy win on Saturday, cruising against an overmatched South Alabama squad. Julian Reese led the way with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Donta Scott also had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Maryland improved to 3-3 overall with the win. The Terps will get one more tuneup on Tuesday against Rider at home before opening conference play on Friday on the road against Indiana. The game against the Hoosiers should be challenging.