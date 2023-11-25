The Big Ten had a substantial week with a few teams around the country competing in MTEs.

Some, like Purdue, prospered. Others, like Michigan and Indiana, left something to be desired. Others still went through the standard bye game schedule without too many miscues.

It won’t be long until conference play is here. All that being said, here’s what’s going on today:

South Alabama Jaguars at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 7 p.m. on BTN

7 p.m. on BTN KenPom spread: Terps by 12

Maryland got a much-needed tune-up win against UMBC after a devastating run. The Terps fell to both Davidson and UAB in Asheville before getting blown out by Villanova in what may have been the final playing of the Gavitt Games.

South Alabama presents a further get right opportunity as the Terps look to find and solve what exactly went wrong at the beginning of the season. The Jaguars got torched by Alabama earlier this season and have otherwise played a typical small school schedule

... that included a loss to Mobile. That’s an NAIA school.