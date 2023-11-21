The Big Ten had a fantastic slate of games on Monday, highlighted by a marquee matchup between Purdue and Gonzaga. The league eventually scored some major wins.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers 73, Gonzaga Bulldogs 63

This was easily the league’s biggest matchup of the day, and likely the biggest game anywhere in the country. It featured two name brands, two top 15 rankings, and plenty of excitement on both sides. Most thought it would be an offensive battle with fireworks from both teams.

The game itself would prove to be sloppier than most would have thought. Neither team lit it up from deep. However, there were some great plays upfront and Zach Edey was particularly impressive, finishing with 25 points and 14 rebounds. The backcourt also delivered as Braden Smith and Lance Jones combined for 26 points. It was a great mark for the Boilermakers moving forward.

Purdue improved to 4-0 overall with the win. The team will now meet a fantastic Tennessee squad on Tuesday. The quick turnaround will be a major challenge for the Boilers, particularly since the Vols have one of the nation’s best defensive units. A win there and Purdue will have quite an argument to move up in the polls next week.

The Rest:

-Indiana Hoosiers 74, Louisville Cardinals 66

After four disappointing outings to start the season, Indiana scored a big win on Monday night, besting Louisville in Madison Square Garden. Even if this wasn’t the Cards of years past, it was still a valuable win that should boost the Hoosiers’ confidence moving forward. Xavier Johnson led the way with 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Indiana improved to 4-1 overall with the win. The Hoosiers will now prepare for a tricky game against Harvard in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Crimson are actually rated above Louisville on KenPom, so expect a tough outing.

-Wisconsin Badgers 65, Virginia Cavaliers 41

Most expected this would be a tight one, as Wisconsin tried to earn its first quality win of the season. Instead, Badger fans were treated to a lopsided win, as Wisconsin cruised to a 24-point win. Steven Crowl had a great showing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. John Blackwell also had a great day off the bench with 10 points and four rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to 3-2 overall with the win. The Badgers will now prepare for SMU on the same court on Wednesday. KenPom expects the team to score a win.