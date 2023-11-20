Iowa Sweeps Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Big Ten released its weekly award list for Week Two of the regular season and Iowa swept the weekly honors. Ben Krikke was named Player of the Week and Owen Freeman earned Freshman of the Week honors.

During last week, Krikke posted some impressive numbers. He averaged 24.5 points and seven rebounds per game. He also posted 24 points in the team’s effort against a ranked Creighton squad. Fans are hoping he can continue developing as the season continues. This is the first time he’s earned Player of the Week honors.

Freeman also had a great performance, averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 blocks in Iowa’s effort last week. He had eight points and three blocks in the game against Creighton. This is the second time Freeman has earned Freshman of the Week honors, after receiving the same award last week.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.