Big Ten Holds Steady In Week Three Polls

The Week Three AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and three Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut. Purdue continued getting consideration for the top spot, getting five votes as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Three AP Poll:

No. 2 - Purdue (5)

No. 21 - Michigan State

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan

Week Three USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 2 - Purdue (5)

No. 19 - Michigan State

No. 22 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Iowa

Overall, it’s been a tough start to the season for the league. Maryland and Michigan State fell flat on their faces in the opening week and other teams like Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin have suffered home losses as well. It’s led to a massive drop for the league on KenPom and it seems like it could be a down year for the Big Ten.

However, it’s good to see the league still has three teams in the top 25, including Purdue in the top five. The Boilermakers could also very well move up in the coming weeks with some massive resume opportunities ahead, including a huge matchup with Tennessee on Tuesday. There’s also a chance Michigan State could start moving back up with the team’s improved recent play.