The Big Ten has a relatively quiet Wednesday on tape, though if the first week of the season is any indication, that can change quickly. The most significant game will feature Georgetown on the road against Rutgers.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Georgetown Hoyas at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET (FS1)

8:30 PM ET (FS1) KenPom Spread: Rutgers by 10

Through three games, it hasn’t been a great start for Rutgers. The team may be 2-1 overall, but it feels like the Scarlet Knights are still searching for the right balance and an offensive identity. Rutgers presently sits at just 152nd nationally in offensive efficiency, which will need to improve if the team has any hope of making the postseason.

Fortunately, Rutgers got a break with its Gavitt Games draw. The Scarlet Knights drew Georgetown, who is arguably one of the weakest brand names in college basketball this season. Rutgers will have the chance to earn an emotional win and do it against what looks like a pretty beatable opponent.

The biggest challenge on Wednesday figures to be on the defensive end of the floor, where Rutgers will have to slow down Georgetown. The Hoyas have a semi-respectable offense, which is led by Dontrez Styles on the wing and Jayden Epps in the backcourt. Of course, Big Ten fans will remember Epps from his previous stop at Illinois. Epps has been pretty efficient and is distributing the ball well.

However, things should be quite manageable on the other end, where Georgetown has one of the nation’s worst defensive units. If Rutgers can’t find ways to the hoop, it’s probably time for fans to start panicking.

Pick: Rutgers

The Rest:

-Merrimack Warriors at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 7:00PM ET (BTN)

7:00PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Ohio State by 19

There isn’t much to make out of this one. While the Buckeyes have shown some flaws this season, little of that should matter on Wednesday as the team hosts one of the nation’s weakest units in Merrimack. By every ordinary measure, this should be a substantial blowout. Look for big nights from some of the bench players like Devin Royal.

Pick: Ohio State

-Stony Brook Seawolves at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 8:00PM ET (BTN+)

8:00PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Nebraska by 19

The analysis here is largely like the Ohio State game above. Stony Brook enters this game as a substantial underdog and rightfully so. The Seawolves are ranked 292nd on KenPom and look pretty rough on both sides of the court. This is a good chance for Nebraska to unload the bench and let players like Eli Rice and Matar Diop get some run time. Don’t expect anything too close.

Pick: Nebraska

***

Picks Record This Season: 19-5