Indiana picked up their first commit for 2024 this weekend with the news that five-star forward Liam McNeeley has committed to the Hoosiers.

The 6’7” small forward is a five star recruit currently ranked in the top 15 of the 2024 recruiting class per Rivals. McNeeley chose the Hoosiers over a number of marquee programs including Kansas, Texas and Alabama, with his decision ultimately coming down between Indiana and Kansas.

The forward had visited campus back in September. McNeeley is the third recruit from Montverde to play under head coach Mike Woodson, who inherited a pair of five-star recruits from Montverde in Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. The small forward was considered to be at the top of Indiana’s list for 2024 and now Indiana will look to flesh out the rest of the recruiting class.

McNeeley is considered a possible first rounder in the 2025 NBA Draft and can shoot from both inside and out. He’s scouted as a versatile playmaker that plays aggressively on both sides of the ball.

“Indiana has been recruiting me the longest and they have been the most consistent,” McNeeley told ESPN. “They have never wavered during the process. That has meant a lot to me.”