Michigan State Basketball: Four-star Jase Richardson commits

Michigan State men’s basketball landed a commitment from four-star guard Jase Richardson out of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, he announced on Sunday:

The Richardson name is familiar for Michigan State fans. Jase’s father, Jason Richardson, suited up for the Spartans himself and was on the 2000 national title-winning team.

Richardson joins fellow 2024 Spartans commits Kur Teng (four-star shooting guard) and Jesse McCulloch (three-star power forward). He’s the No. 35 overall prospect and third ranked combo guard in the 247Sports Composite rating.

With Teng and Richardson aboard, Michigan State’s future backcourt could be set for the forseeable future with the Spartans primed for an important season in 2023-24 following a Sweet Sixteen berth last March.

Other finalists for Richardson’s commitment included Alabama and Cincinnati, though the former was considered the biggest threat.

The Spartans will now turn their attention to four-star Bryson Tucker as Tom Izzo and the staff look to round out the 2024 class.