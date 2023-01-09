Indiana and Purdue Split Week Nine Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week nine of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Yet again, Edey had a fantastic week of play. The Boilermaker big man helped lead Purdue to wins over Ohio State and Penn State, averaging 21.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the team’s three outings. He’s now up to 13 double-doubles on the season and is quickly trending toward All-American honors. This is the fourth time Edey has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Hood-Schifino also had an impressive week of play. Despite Indiana’s missteps, he was a bright spot, averaging 27 points per game in Indiana’s two wins last week. He had a career high of 33 points against Northwestern on Sunday and is emerging as one of the league’s most productive freshmen. This is the first time Hood-Schifino has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during his career in as many weeks. Don’t be surprised to see him reappear on this list in the coming weeks and months.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.