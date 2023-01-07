Illinois Guard Skyy Clark Leaves Program

Illinois has had a rough week so far with a double digit loss to in-state opponent Northwestern dropping the Illini to 0-3 in conference play. Things didn’t get any better heading into the weekend.

Freshman point guard Skyy Clark has left the #Illini program, despite starting 12 of 13 games and ranking 3rd in minutes played.



IlliniGuys Director of Recruiting Kedric Prince has more:https://t.co/oVXAEhzUei — IlliniGuys (@Illini_Guys) January 6, 2023

On Friday it was reported that freshman guard Skyy Clark has left the program. Clark was a four star recruit that was originally committed to Kentucky before deciding to commit to the Illini instead. The 6’3” guard was the highest ranked recruit for Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class.

The freshman was a key player for the Illini through the first 13 games, starting 12 games and currently third in minutes played for Illinois. Through the first 13 games Clark was averaging 7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from three.

“For personal reasons I need to step away from basketball for the time being, putting myself and my family first,” Clark posted on Twitter. “I appreciate everyone’s support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me.”

“Skyy is a thoughtful, caring young man who right now needs to prioritize himself and his family,” Illini head coach Brad Underwood said. “This is bigger than basketball. We understand that and stand with him every step of the way.”