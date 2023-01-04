Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 7:00PM ET (BTN)

7:00PM ET (BTN) Line: Michigan -3

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Wolverines this season. Michigan began the year 5-1 before losing four of its next seven. This includes a difficult loss to Central Michigan before completely dismantling Maryland last time out. As for Penn State, it has won five in a row and will hit the road for the second time in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions come into the matchup sixth in the conference in scoring but leads shooting 38.8% from three-point range. From the early days of the season, it was clear that Penn State was going to move fast and shoot the ball from deep. Michigan remains middle of the pack in scoring (75.7) and shooting percentage (44.8%).

Michigan began conference play with victories over Minnesota and Maryland. Now, it returns home with a chance to get to 3-0. A slow night in the Big Ten is highlighted by this matchup and it will come down to which team can control the tempo.

Hunter Dickinson averages 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. He has been a force down low for three years now and has completely solidified himself for the Wolverines. Despite strong guard play as well, led by 14.6 points per night from Jett Howard, Michigan will look to implement its big man.

Penn State will have to continue to shoot the ball well from deep if it wants to hang around at the end of the game. This is a swing matchup that could be very entertaining but in the end, take the home team.

Pick: Michigan

The Rest:

Time/TV: 9:00PM ET (BTN)

9:00PM ET (BTN) Line: Illinois -2.5

Illinois has been a powerhouse in the Big Ten over the last few years but has looked beatable at times this season. As for Northwestern, it is taking on the opposite role. Once a bottom feeder, the Wildcats have won 10 games already and looking to prove that it is ready to compete. Until further notice, Northwestern will have to prove itself and this is one of those games.

Pick: Illinois

Picks Record: 11-2