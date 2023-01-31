Indiana and Purdue Split Week 12 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week 12 of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Edey continued his incredible production last week, averaging 28.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in Purdue’s win over Michigan and Michigan State. He also had a massive performance against the Spartans, finishing with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals in the win. It’s an incredible accomplishment and Edey is trending toward National Player of the Year awards. This is the fifth time Edey has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Likewise, Jackson-Davis had an outstanding week of player. The Hoosier big man averaged 21.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game in Indiana’s wins last week. Notably, he scored 25 points in a win over Minnesota and had a double-double in a win over Ohio State. Like Edey, this is the fifth time Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

The Freshman of the Week award also came out of Bloomington, as Hood-Schifino had an impressive performance. He averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in Indiana’s wins over Minnesota and Ohio State and is quietly trending up as one of the league’s best freshmen this season. This is already the second time Hood-Schifino has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.