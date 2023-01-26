Indiana and Ohio State Split Week 11 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week 11 of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Jackson-Davis had an outstanding week of player. The Hoosier big man averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocked shots and 3.5 assists per game, including a career-high 25 points against Illinois. This is the fourth time Jackson-Davis has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career. There’s little debating he’s starting to set himself up for first team All-Big Ten honors and potentially more nationally.

Likewise, Sensabaugh continued his remarkable freshman campaign. He averaged 22.5 points in Ohio State’s split against Iowa and Nebraska. He had a particularly great performance against the Hawkeyes, where he finished with 27 points. This is already the fourth time Sensabaugh has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. There’s little debating he’s lining up for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.