Purdue Returns To The Top Of The Week 12 Polls

The Week 12 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and only one Big Ten was fortunate enough to make the cut. Fortunately, it was Purdue atop the polls. Other teams in the league, however, did receive votes.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 12 AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin

Week 12 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin

Obviously, it was tough to see only Big Ten team crack the top 25 in the latest rankings. The league has been far too good in recent years to feel good about that kind of performance. It’s also tough to respect the views of some of these voters, especially regarding Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are ranked 17th on KenPom and are 8-2 over the team’s last 10 games. It’s absolutely absurd the team is ranked right now.

The only saving grace to these rankings was Purdue, who returned to the top of the weekly polls for the second stint this season. The Boilermakers have been absolutely fantastic to date and keep defying the odds, winning game after game in impressive fashion. The team will get two challenging outings in the coming days with Michigan and Michigan State, but Purdue is certainly more than capable of sweeping both games.

Fortunately, the Big Ten had five teams in strong consideration to be ranked, receiving votes in at least one of the polls. Add another win or two and they could easily find themselves in the top 25 by next Monday.