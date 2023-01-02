The Big Ten had three games on Sunday. Maryland went on the road to face Michigan, Penn State hosted Iowa, and Ohio State and Northwestern tangled. All three games had postseason implications.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Ohio State Buckeyes 73, Northwestern Wildcats 57

Heading into tip, this projected as one of the more interesting games of the weekend. Both teams entered with momentum and were looking to add a marquee win to their respective resumes. Ohio State was also hoping to keep pace in the Big Ten title race.

The game itself would play out relatively one-sided. While the final score was 73-57, much of that was due to Northwestern’s effort in the closing minutes, as Ohio State was up 46-18 with just over 15 minutes remaining in the second half. It was a dominant effort for the Buckeyes led by 15 points and two rebounds from Sean McNeil. Brice Sensabaugh also played well with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Ohio State improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play with the win while Northwestern fell to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play. The win should go a long way toward Ohio State’s postseason and Big Ten title hopes. Northwestern will hope to regroup in the weeks ahead as the Wildcats search for another marquee win.

Moving forward, Ohio State will prepare for a massive home game against Purdue on Thursday night. The Boilers are presently ranked No. 1 in the polls. Northwestern will try to get back on track against arch-rival Illinois at home on Wednesday.

The Rest:

This was easily the most shocking result of the day, as Michigan manhandled a Maryland team that entered the game favored before tip. The Wolverines were fantastic on both sides of the floor and Hunter Dickinson led the way with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Terrance Williams also had 11 points. Michigan improved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play with the win while Maryland fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Michigan will now prepare for another home game against Penn State on Wednesday. Maryland will hope to bounce back on the road on Thursday against Rutgers. It should be a major challenge for both sides.

This was easily the most competitive Big Ten game of the day, as both sides fought until the end. Penn State dominated the early minutes, but Iowa came back like a storm in the second half and nearly stole things. Kris Murray led the comeback effort with 32 points and nine rebounds. However, Jalen Pickett and Penn State proved to be too much, as Pickett finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The win pushed Penn State to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play as Iowa fell to 8-6 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions will return to action on Wednesday on the road against Michigan. Iowa will hope to end its current three-game skid against Indiana at home on Thursday.