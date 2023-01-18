Purdue Ranked Third In Week 11 Polls

The Week 11 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and two Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue who ranked third. Unfortunately, it was a substantial step back from a few weeks earlier.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 11 AP Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 23 - Rutgers

Receiving Votes: Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa

Week 11 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 23 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State

It wasn’t a pretty set of rankings for the Big Ten this week. The league has dropped significantly in the top 25 rankings the last few weeks, with teams like Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan State dropping progressively. Unfortunately, this was the week where things hit their climax, with only two teams making the top 25 cut. Not exactly a great performance.

One of the team’s that has really struggled of late is Ohio State. Despite a relatively successful opening to the season, the Buckeyes have hit a rough patch, losing four straight. It’s cost the team significantly in the rankings.

The good news is six teams remain in strong consideration to be ranked, receiving votes in at least one of the polls. Add another win or two and they could easily find themselves in the top 25 by next Monday. The prime candidates are Michigan State and Rutgers. Notably, the two face off in East Lansing on Thursday for what should be a great game.