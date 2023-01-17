Purdue and Rutgers Split Week 10 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week 10 of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week and Rutgers’ Cam Spencer was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week.

Loyer had an outstanding week of play. The Boilermaker guard scored 27 points in the team’s win over Nebraska on Friday night. It was a career high for Loyer and included six three-pointers. It’s the most makes from deep in Purdue history, which is pretty significant considering the history of that program. This is the first time Loyer has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career and the fourth time he’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Likewise, Spencer had a great week as well. The Scarlet Knight averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. This included a 23-point performance in the team’s wild win over Northwestern and a three-pointer in the closing seconds. This is the first time Spencer has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career. However, it’s likely not the last.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.