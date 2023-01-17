There’s just one game tonight, with Penn State heading west to Wisconsin later tonight on BTN.

Game of the Night

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET BTN

8:30 PM ET BTN Line: Wisconsin -2.0

In tonight’s lone game the Badgers look to end a three game losing streak at home against Penn State. Wisconsin has looked out of sorts since the injury of forward Tyler Wahl. Unfortunately for Badger fans, Wahl remains day-to-day and his status is still up in the air until closer to tip off. Without Wahl both the Badgers offense and defense has taken a hit.

Penn State enters after a big 19 point win against Indiana. The Nittany Lions have shown a surprisingly capable offense this year, led by a dynamic duo in Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy. Penn State is shooting just shy of 40% from three and committing less than nine turnovers per game, ranking 21st in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency ratings (in comparison, Wisconsin ranks 129th).

The much improved offense of Penn State, mixed with the possibility of the Badgers not having Wahl tonight, puts Wisconsin on upset alert. If Wahl returns Wisconsin should find a way to win, but without him tonight is likely a toss up. With the game taking place in Madison that might be the deciding factor in what should be an entertaining game.

Pick: Wisconsin