The Big Ten had three intriguing games on Sunday and all three had postseason implications. The biggest game of the day was a matchup between Ohio State and Rutgers.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 68, Ohio State Buckeyes 64 (OT)

Just over a month ago, Rutgers traveled to Columbus for the first meeting of these teams. The game ended up coming down to the final seconds, with Ohio State pulled out a victory after a controversial call. Eventually, the Big Ten would admit an error was made and the Scarlet Knights should have won. Of course, that didn’t make Rutgers fans feel any better.

Fortunately, Rutgers would get a second bite at the apple, which happened on Sunday, as the two teams tangled in Jersey. The game would end up going down to the wire yet again, with overtime needed. Ultimately, Rutgers grabbed the win thanks to 21 points from Cam Spencer and an excellent defensive effort than held Ohio State to 0.90 points per possession. It was Ohio State’s lowest point total of the season, which is quite notable here considering the overtime session.

Rutgers improved to 13-5 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play with the win. The team has now won two in a row and seven of the team’s last seven games. On the other side, Ohio State fell to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Buckeyes have now lost four straight and are desperately searching for answers.

Moving forward, Rutgers will now prepare for Michigan State on the road on Thursday. Ohio State will try and rebound with Nebraska on the road on Wednesday.

The Rest:

Both teams entered this game hoping to build on some earlier missteps. Ultimately, Iowa got the job done thanks to 22 points from Tony Perkins. It was Iowa’s fourth straight win and pushed the Hawkeyes to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. Maryland fell to 11-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. The Terps have now lost three of the team’s last four games.

Iowa will return to action on Wednesday at home against Northwestern. Maryland will hope to bounce back against Michigan at home on Thursday.

This looked like an even game on paper and largely played out that way, as the teams spent most of the matchup trading buckets and exchanging the lead. However, Northwestern ran out of gas as the second half continued and the frontcourt struggled with foul trouble. Michigan was eventually able to grab an 85-78 win to improve to 10-7 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play. Northwestern fell to 12-5 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Moving forward, Michigan will hope to build off this win with Maryland on the road on Thursday. Northwestern will hope to bounce back on Wednesday on the road against Iowa.