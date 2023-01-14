The Big Ten only has one game on Saturday, but it’s a significant matchup with Wisconsin going on the road to face Indiana. It should be a fun one.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 1:00PM ET (CBS)

1:00PM ET (CBS) KenPom Spread: Indiana by 5

Generally speaking, this is a game of desperation. Despite significant preseason expectations and fast starts for both sides, they enter Saturday trying to get back on track. Indiana has lost three straight and five of the team’s last seven games. Wisconsin also enters on a two-game skid and is hoping to get Tyler Wahl back in action.

The game itself should be a fierce defensive battle. Both sides boast solid units, though Indiana’s offense is statistically good enough to score on Wisconsin. It’ll be interesting to see how the Hoosier backcourt handles the challenge. It’s a major opportunity for freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to make his mark.

Wisconsin could also have a tall task down low trying to slow down Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Badgers have been good against star big men so far this season, but Jackson-Davis is certainly a different kind of challenge. A lot of pressure will be on Steven Crowl to hold his own, especially if Wahl is sidelined again.

All told, this feels like a compelling matchup that could go either way. However, the home court advantage certainly leans Indiana here. This feels like an absolute must win for the Hoosiers as they hope to get back on track.

Pick: Indiana

***

Picks Record: 68-23-0