The Big Ten had two intriguing games on the slate on Tuesday. Michigan State traveled to face Wisconsin in the early game and Nebraska hosted Illinois as well.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Michigan State Spartans 69, No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers 65

Heading into tip, this one looked incredibly even. The Badgers were mild favorites, but Michigan State had been playing really well. It seemed reasonable to expect things to go down to the closing minutes and that’s exactly what happened, with the Spartans pulling out the win in the closing minutes. Joey Hauser led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Walker also had 13 points.

For Michigan State, fans have to be thrilled with this one. Beating Wisconsin is tough enough, but the Spartans just did it in Madison. It’s the second straight season Michigan State has won on the road against the Badgers. It says a lot about where this program is and the job Tom Izzo has done this season. Michigan State has now won seven in a row dating back to a loss to Northwestern in early December. The Spartans are 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play following the win.

On the other side, Wisconsin fell to 11-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. It’s the team’s second straight defeat after falling to Illinois last weekend. Tyler Wahl sat out once again with injury. Fans will have to hope the star forward can return to the lineup in short order. Otherwise, this slide could certainly continue with a tough upcoming slate.

Michigan State will now prepare for Illinois on the road on Friday. Wisconsin will hope to rebound on the road against Indiana on Saturday.

The Rest:

Illinois was favored in this one heading into tip and lived up to that billing, grabbing a 26-point road win over the Huskers. Terrence Shannon led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Epps also had 11 points off the bench. Nebraska’s offense struggled all night, finishing with a putrid 0.75 points per possession in the outing.

The win pushed Illinois to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play while Nebraska fell to 9-8 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play. Illinois will now prepare for Michigan State at home on Friday as the team tries to reassert itself into the Big Ten title race. The Huskers will hope to bounce back on the road against Purdue on Friday.