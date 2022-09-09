Ohio State Offers 2025 Power Forward Trent Sisley

Last month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle to prospect Trent Sisley. The offer is a notable one for Chris Holtmann and his staff as they continue to work on adding talent for the Buckeyes in the years ahead.

2025 6’8 Trent Sisley (@SisleyTrent) of Heritage Hills (IN) picked up an Ohio State offer while on his unofficial visit. pic.twitter.com/uheJsGXRkG — N.D. Kendrick (@NDkendrick) August 3, 2022

Sisley comes out of Lincoln City, Indiana and is presently unrated by most national scouting services. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, and Purdue among others.

Ohio State currently has no commitments in the program’s 2025 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given the timeline of most 2025 recruits and some of the changes in the transfer market. But fans will hope the Buckeyes can get things started with a commitment from Sisley. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air.