Ohio State Offers 2023 Four-Star Combo Guard Bronny James

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle to 2023 prospect Bronny James. He’s the son of NBA superstar LeBron James and will be getting massive amounts of attention on the recruiting trail. It’s a major story to watch for Chris Holtmann and his staff moving forward.

Bronny James has received an offer from Ohio State, a source told @On3Recruits.



Bronny comes out of Los Angeles, California and is rated as a four-star prospect and the 10th best player in the State of California by 247Sports. He’s attracting major attention and will likely end up offered by just about every major program out there when things are finished. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Memphis and USC among others.

Ohio State currently has three commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class and the group is currently ranked ninth nationally by 247Sports. However, Bronny would add another massive piece to the group and give Holtmann one of his best classes since taking over in Columbus. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see as any decision likely won’t come until next offseason.