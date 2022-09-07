Earlier this week, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got some tough news as 2023 commit Chase Clemmons announced his decommitment. It’s a big blow to Fred Hoiberg as he hopes to get the Huskers on track this season.

Clemmons comes out of Atlanta, Georgia and is largely unrated by the national scouting services. Rivals lists him at 6-foot-0 and 168 pounds. He appears on track to get some major attention down the line. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgetown, Houston, and Middle Tennessee among others.

The decommitment leaves Nebraska with just one remaining commit in its 2023 recruiting class from three-star Eli Rice. It’s not an exciting spot to be in, especially considering the uncertainty regarding Hoiberg’s future in Lincoln. Fans will hope Hoiberg can keep Rice in the fold to the early signing period and pick up another commitment or two. Perhaps they can also get lucky and find a way to bring Clemmons back in. Of course, there’s still plenty of time to do that. We will have to stay tuned and see what happens.