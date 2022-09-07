2023 Three-Star Point Guard Chase Clemmons decommits from Nebraska Huskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a setback to the 2023 recruiting class today when three-star 2023 point guard Chase Clemmons announced he was decommitting from UNL. He made an official visit to Nebraska back in October 2021 and gave his verbal commitment on Twitter back in early June of this year.

The 6-foot and 165 pound guard is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but plays for prep school Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina after transferring last season. He averaged around averaged 13.2 points and 3.7 assists after transferring to the school and much tougher competition as a result.

Clemmons is rated a three-star by the 247SPorts composite and the No. 36 point guard in the 2023 class and No. 4 player in South Carolina. Rivals also ranks him a three-star.

Clemmons had originally picked the Huskers over confirmed offers from Georgia, Georgetown, Houston, and Xavier, among others. His final six schools he announced he was considering back in February included Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Houston, and Tennessee State in addition to Nebraska.

Clemmons top six included some major staff shake-ups as Georgia fired Tom Crean and Missouri fired Cuonzo Martin. Even Nebraska’s Matt Abdelmassih, who was Clemmon’s primary recruiter on the staff in Lincoln, mutually parted ways with the program in March.

Clemmons is close family friends with former Huskers Trey and Bryce McGowens. However, both Trey and Bryce departed Nebraska for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Clemmons was the first commit in the Class of 2023 for Nebraska. Currently, just three-star wing Eli Rice remains in the class now.