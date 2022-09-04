2024 Forward Kanon Catchings Commits to Purdue

The Boilermakers picked up their second commit for the 2024 recruiting class with the news that Kanon Catchings has verbally committed to the program.

Catchings is a 6’6” forward from Brownsburg and joins in-state guard Jack Benter as the two current commits in the Boilers 2024 recruiting class. The small forward also held an offer from Xavier as well as interest from a variety of Big Ten schools.

The forward didn’t really start to emerge as a major prospect until his sophomore season, with Purdue quickly offering the in-state prospect. Following an official visit last week, Catchings quickly committed to the Boilermakers. Throughout his time at the high school level Catchings has shown to be a capable three point shooter that is versatile on defense and cleans up well on the glass.

The son of former WNBA player Taja Catchings, Kanon is currently unranked via 247Sports and Rivals but that will likely change in the coming months.

“Since the first day I stepped on campus here at Purdue I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Catchings said to 247Sports. “From the coaches to the players everyone here is like family and so close knit...Purdue just felt like home and I thank Coach Brantley and Coach Painter for giving me this opportunity.”