Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey.

Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University ! pic.twitter.com/UE7dxQox2D — Tyler Betsey (@TylerBetsey1) September 14, 2022

Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising considering how early it is in the 2024 cycle, especially with a relatively recent coaching transition. Fans will be hoping Woodson can cash in on his NBA pedigree and use that to build dynamic groups in 2023 and 2024. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still early.