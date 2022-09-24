Ohio State Offers 2025 Point Guard Jalen Haralson

Earlier this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle to prospect Jalen Haralson. The offer is a notable one for Chris Holtmann and his staff as they continue to work on adding talent for the Buckeyes in the years ahead.

Ohio State just offered 2025 five-star Jalen Haralson during his unofficial visit, he told @Stockrisers. Is currently enjoying the OSU Football game as well. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 10, 2022

Haralson comes out of Fishers, Indiana and is presently unrated by most national scouting services. However, he is attracting some serious midwestern attention and is listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, and IUPUI among others.

Ohio State currently has no commitments in the program’s 2025 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given the timeline of most 2025 recruits and some of the changes in the transfer market. But fans will hope the Buckeyes can get things started with a commitment from Haralson. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air.