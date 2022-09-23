 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Northwestern Offers 2024 Four-Star Power Forward George Turkson

The Wildcats have put out a new offer in the 2024 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Penn State vs Northwestern Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Northwestern Wildcats put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Chris Collins and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect George Turkson.

Turkson comes out of Lowell, Massachusetts and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the State of Massachusetts by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds. Along with Northwestern, he also has offers from Boston College, Brown, California, Texas A&M, and UMass among others.

Northwestern currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, though that isn’t surprising given the general timeline of the recruiting cycle and some of the uncertainty surrounding Collins’ status with the program. However, fans will hope Turkson can get things started with an early commitment. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as there’s still quite some time before he has to make his decision. He currently has no Crystal Ball selections on 247Sports.

