2023 4-Star Guard Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State added to their 2023 recruiting class today with the news that combo guard Taison Chatman has verbally committed to the school.

Chatman is a four-star combo guard from Minnesota. The 6’4” guard is ranked by 247Sports as the 31st best recruit in his class, eighth best combo guard and top prospect from the state of Minnesota. He’s the fourth commit in 2023 for the Buckeyes, joining a pair of four-star forwards in Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal, as well as a three-star center in Austin Parks.

Ohio State’s most recent commit had offers and visited a number of marquee programs throughout the summer, including Connecticut, Kansas and Xavier. He most recently visited Ohio State earlier in the month before making his decision to commit to the Buckeyes.

As a junior Chatman averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game before an impressive run on the AAU circuit in the spring drew interest from the Buckeyes. His commitment bumps Ohio State up from ninth to fifth in 247Sports 2023 team rankings. Chatman is essentially an improvement over George Washington III, whose decision to decommit from the Buckeyes opened up a scholarship for Chatman.

“A huge factor that played into it was my relationship with the coaching staff,” Chatman told 247Sports. “When I went on my visit it felt right. It felt like home. I bonded with the players.”