2023 Four-Star Forward Carey Booth Commits to Penn State

Carey Booth made waves last week in the Penn State community when he announced his decision to sign with the Nittany Lions. Booth joins an already strong 2023 recruiting class for head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who is entering his second season with the program.

2023 four-star legacy recruit Carey Booth has committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Recruits.



"We’re really going to turn things around at Penn State and change the basketball tradition at this school."



Story: https://t.co/TxjPYrwU9K pic.twitter.com/8NLXuG0lWt — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 24, 2022

Booth is an impressive get for Shrewsberry; in fact he is the second-highest ranked recruit in Penn State basketball history, according to 247Sports. Booth was heavily recruited by Shrewsberry, leading him to choose Penn State over the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Stanford.

Carey Booth’s name may ring a bell for Penn State fans. His father is Calvin Booth, a star center for PSU who went on to have a successful NBA playing and front office career (currently Booth is the General Manager of the Denver Nuggets).

The son of Calvin Booth wished to pave his own path, saying in an interview with 247Sports, that “when Penn State first started recruiting me, I didn’t think I would go there because I wanted to separate myself from my dad and pave my own path”. However, Booth would eventually come around to Penn State, citing his commendation of the recruiting process and Shrewsberry’s illustration of how Booth would fit into his system.

Seventeen year-old Booth has improved by leaps and bounds over the past year; he grew from 6’7” to 6’ 9”, and developed a level of explosiveness that vastly improved the outlook of his college career. Boot still could benefit from beefing up a bit, along with improving the consistency of his shooting, but he is certainly capable of making these changes before starting with the Nittany Lions.

Booth’s versatility is a perfect fit for head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who has landed a lot of switchable wings and guards and looks to play an open and free style basketball. Booth stated that Shrewsberry’s style fit his best of all the programs that recruited him, and was also complimentary of Shrewsberry’s track record in coaching guys like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward.

Booth joins fellow 2023 commits Logan Imes and Braeden Shrewsberry—both guards—and reinforces an impressive top-10 early 2023 recruiting class for Penn State.