Michigan Offers 2024 Three-Star Power Forward Qin Pang

Last month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Qin Pang.

"We are so proud to be here visiting the school and receive an offer from Coach Howard! It’s like dream come true."#Michigan extends offer to rising 2024 prospect, Qin Pang (@QinPang13), from China, amid unofficial visit in Mid-August.https://t.co/zi0UOlD5fw pic.twitter.com/SmTmd4e8Ok — Davis Moseley (@DavisMoseley) August 30, 2022

Pang is originally from China, but now plays in Middle Village, New York. 247Sports rates him as a three-star prospect and the sixth-best player in the State of New York in the 2024 cycle. He’s listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Fordham, George Washington, Illinois, and Marist among others.

Michigan currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from four-star guard Christina Anderson. However, adding Pang would certainly boost the group and continue Howard’s excellent recruiting run since arriving on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Of course, any decision will likely be some time off. Howard and his staff will need to put in work.