Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Shooting Guard Kayvaun Mulready

Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to 2024 prospect Kayvaun Mulready. It’s a key offer as Kevin Williard and his new staff look to make their mark on the program.

After a great conversation with Coach Willard, I’m blessed to say that I have received an offer from the University of Maryland #GoTerrapins pic.twitter.com/eXYmgrhq35 — Kayvaun Mulready (@kayvaunnn) September 6, 2022

Mulready comes out of Worcester, Massachusetts and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the State of Massachusetts by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing prospects in the Northeast in the 2024 cycle. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Bryant, Georgia Tech, Iona, and UMass among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, but it’s obviously still pretty early. Fans will be hoping Willard and his staff can get things rolling in the months to come. A commitment from Mulready would certainly boost things. However, we’ll have to wait and see as there’s still a long way to go as he’s a 2024 prospect.