Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers got some good news as the program made the cut for 2023 prospect Brady Dunlap. He figures to be a key target for Fred Hoiberg and his staff as they look to build momentum in Lincoln.

2023 four-star Brady Dunlap is down to six schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-7 wing breaks down each of his finalists and has scheduled a pair of visits: https://t.co/x3Hm4VVT2X pic.twitter.com/yHiNN34XIn — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 8, 2022

Dunlap comes out of Studio City, California and is rated as a three-star prospect and a top 20 player in the State of California by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds and he seems to be a rising player in the 2023 cycle. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Colorado, Notre Dame, Providence, and San Diego State among others.

Nebraska currently has one commitment in its 2023 recruiting class from three-star forward Eli Rice. However, that’s nowhere close to where things will finish in the 2023 cycle, if Hoiberg can get things rolling. Of course, we will have to see if the Huskers can close the deal and since it’s still early in Dunlap’s recruitment, it could be quite some time.