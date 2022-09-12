Zach Edey Named Preseason-All American

Purdue starting center Zach Edey was recently named as a second-team preseason All-American this week.

First of dozens. pic.twitter.com/gkTOoPJph1 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 12, 2022

Edey was named a preseason All-American by College Hoops Today, ran by well known college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. Last year Edey was named a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and also was an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press. Edey earned those accolades after averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while splitting time with Trevion Williams. With Williams now departed, Edey is primed to see an increase in playing time this winter.

Edey joins Hunter Dickinson and Trayce Jackson-Davis as one of three Big Ten players to earn preseason All-American honors from College Hoops Today. Interestingly the three players from the Big Ten are all big men, with no guards making any of the three teams or honorable mentions.

The junior’s success last year was during limited minutes, only averaging 19 minutes a night. Without Williams in the backcourt, Edey should see an increase in minutes as long as he can stay out of foul trouble. If his production rate stays in line with the increased minutes it’s safe to say Edey could be producing some impressive numbers for the Boilermakers in the upcoming season.