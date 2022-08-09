2023 Four-Star Small Forward Pryce Sandfort Commits To Iowa

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Pryce Sandfort committed to the program. It’s great news for Fran McCaffery and his staff as he looks to build on the last few years of success in Iowa City.

All Glory to God! 110% a Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/raw9jSonBP — Pryce Sandfort (@prycesandfort) August 6, 2022

Sandfort comes out of Waukee, Iowa and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the State of Iowa by 247Sports. He is also listed as 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds by the recruiting site. Along with Iowa, he also has offers from schools including Clemson, Davidson, Drake, and Nebraska among others.

On the court, Sandfort fits the mold of what McCaffery is looking for. He’s a skilled player that can dribble, create his own shot, and shoot from long distance. He’s not supremely athletic, but can make plays in the lane as well. If he can work on his conditioning a bit and become a stronger finisher at the rim, he has a chance to become the next in a long line of productive Hawkeye scorers.

With Sandfort’s commitment, Iowa now has three commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. The group is rated 15th nationally by 247Sports and Sandfort is the highest rated commit in the class. All told, it projects to be a solid haul for the Hawkeyes.