Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Scotty Middleton announced that he would be committing to the program. Middleton is the second four-star prospect to commit to the Buckeyes in recent days and should offer a huge boost to Chris Holtmann and his staff moving into the next few years.

Five-star senior Scotty Middleton has committed to Ohio State, becoming the first five-star recruit of the Chris Holtmann era and the Buckeyes’ highest-ranked recruit since 2014. Ohio State now has four ESPN 100 commitments — tied with Duke and Kentucky for the most nationally. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) August 8, 2022

Middleton comes out of Wichita, Kansas and is currently rated as a four-star and one of the best players in the State of Kansas by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also currently has offers from Bryant, DePaul, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, and UConn among others.

On the court, Middleton is a dynamic player. He has impressive size, a really solid handle, and can elevate above defenders in the mid-range game. He also has more than enough explosion to play at the Big Ten level. There’s still room for him to grow on the defensive end and physically, but he projects as a really solid player in Columbus.

With Middleton’s commitment, Ohio State now has four commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. The class is ranked third nationally and highlighted by four players ranked 105th or better nationally by 247Sports. It projects to be one of the best hauls for the Buckeyes in years. Fans have to be thrilled.