Earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes got some exciting news as 2023 prospect Devin Royal announced that he would be committing to the program. Royal is one of the better in-state prospects in recent years and should offer a huge boost to Chris Holtmann and his staff moving into the next few years.

Devin Royal commits to Ohio State



The Pickerington Central state champion becomes the first Columbus high school prospect to commit to the Buckeyes since Jared Sullinger in 2010https://t.co/2AVvB9yQC6 pic.twitter.com/MY1bNnaFDz — Zach Fleer (@ZachFleer270) August 3, 2022

Royal comes out of Pickerington, Ohio and is currently rated as a four-star and the 75th best player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Ohio State, he also had offers from Akron, Butler, Dayton, Illinois, Iowa State, and Michigan among others.

On the court, Royal plays really well in transition and can play above the rim. He can likewise play off the ball and has pretty soft hands. If he can continue to expand his range and speed up his release a bit, he has the chance to be a dynamic off-ball player at the next level. He could also turn into a solid defender if he continues to put on size.

With Royal’s commitment, Ohio State now has four commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class. The class is ranked third nationally and highlighted by four players ranked 105th or better nationally by 247Sports. It projects to be one of the best hauls for the Buckeyes in years. Fans have to be thrilled.