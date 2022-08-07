 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official 2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Schedule

See who the Boilermakers play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Purdue Boilermakers vs Butler Bulldogs Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Purdue Boilermakers, who will be hoping to build off of last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here’s a full look at Purdue’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/8 - Milwaukee
  • 11/11 - Austin Peay
  • 11/15 - Marquette
  • 11/24 - West Virginia (Portland, OR)
  • 11/25 - Gonzaga/Portland State (Portland, OR)
  • 11/27 - TBA (Portland, OR)
  • 11/30 - at Florida State
  • 12/7 - Hofstra
  • 12/17 - Davidson (Indianapolis, IN)
  • 12/21 - New Orleans
  • 12/29 - Florida A&M

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - Maryland
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - Michigan State
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Minnesota
  • TBA - Nebraska
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - at Northwestern
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - at Penn State
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

Updated: August 7, 2022.

