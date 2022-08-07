Official 2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Purdue Boilermakers, who will be hoping to build off of last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.
Here’s a full look at Purdue’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/8 - Milwaukee
- 11/11 - Austin Peay
- 11/15 - Marquette
- 11/24 - West Virginia (Portland, OR)
- 11/25 - Gonzaga/Portland State (Portland, OR)
- 11/27 - TBA (Portland, OR)
- 11/30 - at Florida State
- 12/7 - Hofstra
- 12/17 - Davidson (Indianapolis, IN)
- 12/21 - New Orleans
- 12/29 - Florida A&M
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - Maryland
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - Michigan State
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Minnesota
- TBA - Nebraska
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - at Northwestern
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - at Penn State
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
***
Updated: August 7, 2022.
Loading comments...