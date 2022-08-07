Official 2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Purdue Boilermakers, who will be hoping to build off of last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here’s a full look at Purdue’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Purdue Boilermakers Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/8 - Milwaukee

11/11 - Austin Peay

11/15 - Marquette

11/24 - West Virginia (Portland, OR)

11/25 - Gonzaga/Portland State (Portland, OR)

11/27 - TBA (Portland, OR)

11/30 - at Florida State

12/7 - Hofstra

12/17 - Davidson (Indianapolis, IN)

12/21 - New Orleans

12/29 - Florida A&M

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - at Penn State

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

***

Updated: August 7, 2022.