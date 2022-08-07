2023 4-Star Guard Jamie Kaiser Commits to Maryland

Maryland added to their backcourt in the 2023 recruiting class today with the news that guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. has committed to the Terps.

Depending on what recruiting service you go by, Kaiser is either a three star or four star recruit and joins four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe as the second commit in Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class. While Rivals listed Kaiser as a three-star prospect, 247Sports lists the 6’6 wing as a four-star recruit and the 73rd best recruit in his class. Kaiser, a Virginia native, also held offers from a number of schools including Indiana, Illinois, Georgetown and Virginia.

Kaiser is consisted to be one of the nation’s best shooting prospects and interest increased considerably when he committed to playing basketball in college instead of football.

After careful consideration I would like to say that I am 100% into fulfilling my dreams of playing high level basketball in college. I would like to thank all of the football coaches that have reached out and recruited me over the years. Thank you.

Jamie Kaiser Jr — Jamie Kaiser Jr (@J_Kaiser53) April 25, 2022

His shooting ability and athleticism should be fit in well with new head coach Kevin Willard. His commitment to Maryland is also a nice addition as they were able to land a more notable local prospect, something the Terps haven’t always been capable of doing even though their backyard consistently produces high level talent.