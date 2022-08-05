BTP Manager Thomas Beindit Appears On Crimson Cast Podcast

With all the movement in the Big Ten and across college athletics, BTPowerhouse Editor-in-Chief Thomas Beindit was recently asked to join the Crimson Cast to chat about the developments. The podcast contained a lengthy discussion regarding the Big Ten and what might come next.
You can check out the podcast link here.
In this episode, they discussed:
* The additions of UCLA and USC
* Who else might be on the move
* Conference media rights
* How the Big Ten might work through new scheduling challenges
And more!
Loading comments...