BTP Manager Thomas Beindit Appears On Crimson Cast Podcast

BTP Manager Thomas Beindit recently joined the Crimson Cast podcast for an extension discussion on the Big Ten and conference expansion.

By Thomas Beindit
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Mykal McEldowney via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With all the movement in the Big Ten and across college athletics, BTPowerhouse Editor-in-Chief Thomas Beindit was recently asked to join the Crimson Cast to chat about the developments. The podcast contained a lengthy discussion regarding the Big Ten and what might come next.

You can check out the podcast link here.

In this episode, they discussed:

* The additions of UCLA and USC

* Who else might be on the move

* Conference media rights

* How the Big Ten might work through new scheduling challenges

And more!

