Official 2022-’23 Penn State Nittany Lions Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Penn State Nittany Lions, who hope to get back on track after two rebuilding seasons.

Here’s a full look at Penn State’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Penn State Nittany Lions Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/14 - Butler

11/17 - Furman (Charleston, SC)

11/18 - TBA (Charleston, SC)

11/20 - TBA (Charleston, SC)

11/29 - at Clemson

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - Maryland

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - Michigan State

TBA - at Minnesota

TBA - Nebraska

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - at Northwestern

TBA - Purdue

TBA - at Purdue

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

***

Updated: August 5, 2022.