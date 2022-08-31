 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rutgers Offers 2024 Four-Star Small Forward Rob Dockery

The Scarlet Knights have put out a new offer in the 2024 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Northwestern vs Rutgers Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Steve Pikiell and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Rob Dockery.

Dockery comes out of Washington, DC and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in DC in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the class. Along with Rutgers, he also has offers from Howard, LSU, Maryland, St. Bonaventure, and Towson among others.

Rutgers currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that isn’t necessarily surprising given the timing of the recruiting cycle. Still, fans are hoping Dockery will change that with a commitment in the coming months. This is particularly true given the program’s recent success and upward trend on the recruiting trail over the last few years. Of course, we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening as much about Dockery’s recruitment is still very much up in the air.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...