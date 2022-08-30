Maryland Offers 2024 Four-Star Small Forward Rob Dockery

Last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Kevin Williard and his new staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Rob Dockery.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Maryland #GoTerps pic.twitter.com/OsO3Cj96MR — Rob Dockery (@robdockery2) June 30, 2022

Dockery comes out of Washington, DC and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in DC in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the class. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Howard, LSU, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, and Towson among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, but it’s obviously still pretty early. Fans will be hoping Williard and his staff can get started with a commitment from Dockery in the months ahead. And with a few productive seasons in a row, it seems like momentum will be on their side. However, there’s still a long way to go as he’s a 2024 prospect. Fans will have to stay tuned.