Official 2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Northwestern Wildcats, who hope to get back on track after a tough year.

Here’s a full look at Northwestern’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

11/2 - TBA

11/7 - Chicago State

11/11 - Northern Illinois

11/15 - at Georgetown

11/18 - Purdue Fort Wayne

11/22 - Liberty (Cancun, Mexico)

11/23 - Auburn/Bradley (Cancun, Mexico)

11/29 - Pittsburgh

12/11 - Prairie View A&M

11/17 - DePaul

12/20 - UIC

12/29 - Brown

-Conference Schedule:

TBA - Illinois

TBA - at Illinois

TBA - Indiana

TBA - at Indiana

TBA - Iowa

TBA - at Iowa

TBA - at Maryland

TBA - Michigan

TBA - at Michigan

TBA - at Michigan State

TBA - Minnesota

TBA - at Nebraska

TBA - Ohio State

TBA - at Ohio State

TBA - Penn State

TBA - Purdue

TBA - Rutgers

TBA - at Rutgers

TBA - Wisconsin

TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)

Updated: August 3, 2022.