 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official 2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Schedule

See who the Wildcats play next season.

By Thomas Beindit
/ new
NCAA Football: Music Bowl-Kentucky vs Northwestern Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Northwestern Wildcats, who hope to get back on track after a tough year.

Here’s a full look at Northwestern’s schedule for next season.

2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Schedule

-Non-Conference Schedule:

  • 11/2 - TBA
  • 11/7 - Chicago State
  • 11/11 - Northern Illinois
  • 11/15 - at Georgetown
  • 11/18 - Purdue Fort Wayne
  • 11/22 - Liberty (Cancun, Mexico)
  • 11/23 - Auburn/Bradley (Cancun, Mexico)
  • 11/29 - Pittsburgh
  • 12/11 - Prairie View A&M
  • 11/17 - DePaul
  • 12/20 - UIC
  • 12/29 - Brown

-Conference Schedule:

  • TBA - Illinois
  • TBA - at Illinois
  • TBA - Indiana
  • TBA - at Indiana
  • TBA - Iowa
  • TBA - at Iowa
  • TBA - at Maryland
  • TBA - Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan
  • TBA - at Michigan State
  • TBA - Minnesota
  • TBA - at Nebraska
  • TBA - Ohio State
  • TBA - at Ohio State
  • TBA - Penn State
  • TBA - Purdue
  • TBA - Rutgers
  • TBA - at Rutgers
  • TBA - Wisconsin
  • TBA - at Wisconsin

-Postseason Schedule:

***

Updated: August 3, 2022.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...