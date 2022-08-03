Official 2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Schedule

The 2022-’23 college basketball season will be tipping off soon enough and it should feature more than a fair share of great matchups for each Big Ten team. Of course, this will be no exception for the Northwestern Wildcats, who hope to get back on track after a tough year.
Here’s a full look at Northwestern’s schedule for next season.
2022-’23 Northwestern Wildcats Schedule
-Non-Conference Schedule:
- 11/2 - TBA
- 11/7 - Chicago State
- 11/11 - Northern Illinois
- 11/15 - at Georgetown
- 11/18 - Purdue Fort Wayne
- 11/22 - Liberty (Cancun, Mexico)
- 11/23 - Auburn/Bradley (Cancun, Mexico)
- 11/29 - Pittsburgh
- 12/11 - Prairie View A&M
- 11/17 - DePaul
- 12/20 - UIC
- 12/29 - Brown
-Conference Schedule:
- TBA - Illinois
- TBA - at Illinois
- TBA - Indiana
- TBA - at Indiana
- TBA - Iowa
- TBA - at Iowa
- TBA - at Maryland
- TBA - Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan
- TBA - at Michigan State
- TBA - Minnesota
- TBA - at Nebraska
- TBA - Ohio State
- TBA - at Ohio State
- TBA - Penn State
- TBA - Purdue
- TBA - Rutgers
- TBA - at Rutgers
- TBA - Wisconsin
- TBA - at Wisconsin
-Postseason Schedule:
- March, 2023 - Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, IL)
