2023 Four-Star Forward Amani Hansberry Commits To Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini picked up a big commitment yesterday from 2023 four-star power forward Amani Hansberry. This has to be welcome news for Illini fans as the program continues rolling big on the recruiting trail.

Hansberry is a big commit for the Illini as he ranks the No. 120 player in his class per the 247Sports Composite, No. 24 power forward in his class, and No. 1 recruit in Maryland. 247’s rankings have him even higher at No. 52 in the country and No. 10 at his position while Rivals ranks him No. 110 in his class and No. 9 at his position.

Hansberry, a 6-foot-8 and 225 pound power forward, hails from Baltimore, Maryland where he plays for Mount Saint Joseph and is the reigning player of the year in Maryland per the Baltimore Sun. 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had the following observations about Hansberry:

“Hansberry has some of the best hands in high school basketball, excellent footwork, and a very high acumen for the game. While he doesn’t have elite size or explosiveness, he’s versatile and able to impact winning in a variety of ways. He’s a scoring threat with both hands around the rim, poised in the post, crafty with his use of fakes, able to create space with his broad shoulders, and a very good passer from multiple spots on the floor.”

Hansberry picked the Illini over offers from at least 22 other schools. That list included fellow Big Ten programs Penn State and Maryland, along with other Power Six programs such as Auburn, LSU, Kansas, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Tennessee, Providence, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.

Hansberry is the first commit for the Illini in the Class of 2023. Illinois fans should certainly be excited about Hansberry and can look forward in the months ahead to see who else will join the class.